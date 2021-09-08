Programming note: No evening edition as NFL kicks off season on NBC Thursday night

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The NFL kicks off the 2021 season on Thursday night from the home of the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady and the Bucs will host "America's Team" the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in one of the most anticipated season openers in recent history.

After a long wait, Cowboys fans will get to see star quarterback Dak Prescott take the field again after missing most of last year with a brutal ankle injury, as they try to turn their recent bad fortunes around.

Meanwhile, the favorited Buccaneers bring back their entire 22-man starting lineup from last year's title team in hopes to be the first repeat champions in the league since the 2004 New England Patriots who were also led by Tom Brady.

The game on Thursday marks the beginning of the new season with 15 other games to follow on Sunday, September 12th and Monday, September 13th for week one of the 17-game regular season schedule.

And the game will be aired on NBC, which means there will not be an Evening Edition program for KYMA, however there will still be a Nightside show at 10.

Stay tuned for any updates, along with the highlights from this game on Thursday night and Friday morning on Sunrise.