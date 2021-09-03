Kofa Volleyball bounces back

Sports

Lady Kings take down Trevor Browne in 3 sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After taking a tough season opening loss on Tuesday night to South Mountain, the Kofa volleyball team was determined to make a quick recovery.

The Lady Kings bounced back in a big way on Thursday night, as they swept Trevor Browne in straight sets.

Tawny Felix led the Lady Kings defense with 24 digs.

Meanwhile, teammates Dyannah Torres and Jaleesa Sannicolas combined to nab 22 digs.

Kofa would win by the scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-21.