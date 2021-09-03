Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 12:12 AM

Kofa Volleyball bounces back

Lady Kings take down Trevor Browne in 3 sets

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After taking a tough season opening loss on Tuesday night to South Mountain, the Kofa volleyball team was determined to make a quick recovery.

The Lady Kings bounced back in a big way on Thursday night, as they swept Trevor Browne in straight sets.

Tawny Felix led the Lady Kings defense with 24 digs.

Meanwhile, teammates Dyannah Torres and Jaleesa Sannicolas combined to nab 22 digs.

Kofa would win by the scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-21.

High School Sports / Local Sports

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content