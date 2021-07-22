CBS 13 Sports: Diamondbacks extend winning streak to four

Sports

Arizona rattles off first series sweep since late April in Cincinnati

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) On Wednesday the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks swept the Pirates in the three game series and now have a four game winning streak, their longest since late April. Since the All-Star break, the Diamondbacks are 4-2. Arizona will have Thursday off before they start a three game series against the Chicago cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday.