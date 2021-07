Sports

(CBS 13) - Two ultimate fighting greats will collide for the third time in Saturday night's UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier (27-6 overall) will look to get his second win in a row against Conor Mcgregor (22-5 overall).

This past January Poirier TKO'd Mcgregor. But The Notorious did take the first fight in September of 2014. Poirier was TKO'd.