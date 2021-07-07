Hargrave signs his LOI

Sports

Central Spartans standout signs with Lakeland University

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - One of the standout defenders on this Spring's Central Spartans football team is officially taking his talents to the next level.

Senior defensive lineman Joseph Hargrave has signed his official letter of intent with Lakeland University out of Wisconsin.

Hargrave was part of the Spartans defensive line that wreaked havoc on opposing offenses during the Spring's condensed football season.

He was a key factor to Central winning it's 3rd consecutive Imperial Valley League Title and 4th straight Bell Game victory over arch rival Brawley.