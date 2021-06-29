NCAA moves closer to allowing payments to athletes

Sports

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A proposed NCAA policy letting college athletes profit off their name, image and likeness took the next step on Monday with Division One recommending it.

Next up: the Division One Board of Directors will meet Wednesday to vote on the recommendation.

Under the policy, college athletes could profit off their NIL without violating NCAA rules until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.

College athletes are considered amateurs and receive compensation in the form of scholarships and school related expenses, but players have long advocated for financial benefits related to their athletic ability.

Several states have recently passed laws or had governors issue executive orders allowing NIL profits.

Under the proposal, athletes in states with such laws would need to adhere to the state guidelines on profits. Schools in states without such laws can adopt their own parameters if they want.

This coming a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA cannot prevent student athletes from receiving compensation for school-related things such as internship pay and receiving materials like laptops.