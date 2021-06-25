Historic playoff march continues

Sports

Holtville Softball defeats Kearny; advances to state title game

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Lady Vikings magical season run, is especially transpiring in their historic playoff run.

The Lady Vikings this past weekend, capped off their dominant run in the CIF-San Diego Section Division 4 playoff run, with a championship win.

The momentum would carry into the Semifinal round of the CIF State Southern Section Playoffs.

The Lady Vikes played host to the Kearny Komets; the team that captured the CIF-San Diego Section Division 5 Championship.

In the early goings of the contest, Kearny would be off to a fast start.

After Holtville starting pitcher Zamara Gutierrez got out of trouble in the top of the 1st inning, the Komets broke through in the 2nd with the 1st 3 runs of the game.

But Gutierrez would make up for it in the bottom half the inning, as she delivered an RBI single that cut the deficit to 3-2.

After the Komets put another run on the board in the top of the 3rd, the Lady Vikes would respond the way they have all this season.

Holtville's offense would erupt in the bottom half of that inning, scoring 8 runs to give the Lady Vikes a 10-4 lead.

That momentum continued to the end, as Holtville would take the 14-4 win in a mercy rule 5 inning finish.

The Lady Vikes will seek to win it's 1st state championship as they host Highland out of Bakersfield on Saturday night.

The opening pitch to that contest is set for 6:30 pm.