Masters hole-in-one on first day

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The marquee tournament in Pro Golf tee'd off on Thursday and the first day brought hole-in-one magic.

The incredible shot came from Britain's Tommy Fleetwood on the famous par-3 16th hole at Augusta National. Meanwhile, another Englishman got red-hot late in the round.

Justine Rose went 9-under par over the final 11 holes and finished the first round at 7-under par. That's good enough for a four-shot lead after day one.

The Masters continues all day today.

And don't forget to tune into week four of Friday Night Lights with Brando and Rob as they give the highlights to three contests:

Imperial Valley vs Calexico Bulldogs

Vincent Memorial vs Palo Verde Valley

Central vs Desert Hot Springs