Suns compete for best NBA record with OT win, Sean Miller fired

Sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Phoenix Suns hosted the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night--a battle between to top two teams in the NBA.

The Jazz entered the night with the league's best record, sitting just 2.5 games ahead of Phoenix.

In a back and forth affair on ESPN, the Suns would hold their ground behind their star, Devin Booker and their veteran leader, Chris Paul.

Despite 41 points from Jazz All-Star, Donavan Mitchell, who sent the game to overtime with a last second three, the Suns would pull away in overtime.

Devin Booker led the way with 35 points, while Chris Paul added another 29 points and nine assists in the win.

The Suns now only trail Utah by 1.5 games in the Western Conference with a 36-14 record.

They take on another tough test Thursday night, as they travel to the Staples Center to play the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is set to tip-off at 7pm MST on TNT.

In college hoops news, Wednesday turned out to be a rough day for the University of Arizona.

The University decided to part ways with Head Men's Basketball Coach, Sean Miller.

Miller led the Wildcats to seven NCAA Tournaments with three Elite Eight appearances. His teams have also won at least a share of five PAC 12 titles in his 12 years at the school.

Despite that, Miller and Arizona have been working under a cloud of doubt ever since the program was caught up in the 2017 federal investigation which looked into corruption within college basketball.

While Miller has consistently denied paying players to attend his program, the NCAA still brought five Level-1 violations against the school, leading to this year's self imposed post-season ban.

Miller now joins his brother, Archie Miller, who was fired as the Head Men's Basketball Coach at Indiana this year.