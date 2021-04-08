AWC men’s hoops returns to Region 1 Final

Sports

April 7th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 22nd ranked Arizona Western College men's basketball team didn't look like they've skipped a beat in Wednesday night's Region 1 Semifinal.

The Matadors used crisp shooting and great ball movement to take the 77-60 win over Central Arizona and advance to the region final for the 5th consecutive year.

What's most impressive is that it's been close to a month since the Mats have played a game.

Najeeb Muhammad came through with a game high 26 points, hitting all 6 of his 3-point attempts in the process.

Leo Gerardo contributed 16 points in the Mats victory.

AWC will next take on Cochise for the right to become region champs this Saturday at 7 pm.