Shamrocks remain undefeated

Yuma Catholic baseball enjoying early season success

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - To start the 2021 prep spring baseball season, it hasn't mattered where or who Yuma Catholic has played, the results have all ended the same, with Shamrock wins.

Monday afternoon was no different, the Shamrocks scored twice in the home half of the first inning against American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North and it would be all they would need. Junior Issac Araiza pitched a great game with the only run scored by the visiting Eagles scoring in the top of the third via error. The Shamrocks would add two more insurance runs in the fifth inning making way for a 4-1 victory.

The Shamrocks are now 5-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents 47-10. The 'Rocks are 2-0 on the road and now 3-0 at home. Up next for Yuma Catholic, a trip to Kingman on Tuesday to face the 2-3 Bulldogs.