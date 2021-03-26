Central shuts out Vincent Memorial!

Sports

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans football program made a statement in it's 34-0 victory over Vincent Memorial on Thursday night.

When the night began, this was a highly anticipated battle of area unbeaten teams.

It would play out that way in the 1st quarter, when both defenses kept the game scoreless.

When the 2nd quarter began, so did the Spartan's offensive fireworks when they finally had the unusually strong wind gusts at their backs.

Quarterback Jordan Reed successfully engineered 4 scoring drives to give Central the 27-0 halftime lead they would never relinquish.

Reed was stellar for a 2nd consecutive week, delivering 2 touchdown passes and also using his legs to score 2 more.

Central will next pay a visit to Imperial on the following Thursday night, while Vincent Memorial will try to rebound as they host Desert League rival Holtville.