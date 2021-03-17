One more game!

Sports

San Luis edges Tuscon 3-2 to advance to state 6A boys soccer title game

GILBERT, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - San Luis junior Roberto Uribe scored a goal with under 10 minutes in regulation to give the San Luis Sidewinders a 3-2 lead Tuesday night in the state 6A Semi-final versus Tuscon.

San Luis junior Roberto Uribe - Photo courtesy Josue Barrios

The Sidewinders would hang on to win and advance to their third state title game in school history. San Luis found themselves trailing 2-1 in the first half and managed to tie the score at two going into halftime.

"We've been close before," Former head coach Tim Conroy said. "We were in the state championship in 2006 and again in 2013 I believe. Of all the teams I think this is the most complete."

San Luis defeats Tuscon 3-2 in the AIA 6A Semi-finals - Photo courtesy Josue Barrios

Conroy has watched the program grow over the years and has been there from the early days. He still helps the team and keeps a keen eye on every game."

"Jesus {Rojas} used to play for me," Conroy said. "He has such a knowledge of the game and really brings a lot to this program."

Rojas is the head coach of the Sidewinders and now in his fourth season. It will be his first trip to the state championship game.

The Sidewinders hope their third trip to the title game will be the charm. San Luis, the top seed in 6A, will play the three seeded Brophy Prep. The The Broncos have steamrolled through the state playoffs outscoring their opponents 14-1. The Broncos also enter the contest with an overall record of 14-1-1. The Broncos lone loss is a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Desert Vista, the same team San Luis escaped in overtime during the state quarterfinals 7-6 on penalty kicks.

San Luis has been tested. They remain undefeated on the season at 12-0. If they are going to capture their first title, it's going to take a perfect season in order for that to happen.

San Luis will play in the state 6A boys soccer championship on Friday night - Photo courtesy Josue Barrios

Friday's state championship game is this Friday at 5:00 p.m. from Campo Verde High School.