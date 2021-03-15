Hawks soar over Sidewinders

Sports

March 15th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Since the Coronavirus Pandemic shut down the 2020 Spring season, student athletes across the Desert Southwest have been chomping at the bit to make up for that lost time.

Among them are the Seniors on the Gila Ridge softball squad.

In the Hawk's season opener on Monday, it was evident they were ready to play.

Even though ace pitcher Tinley Schmidgall got in trouble in the 1st inning, allowing the Sidewinders to load the bases; she managed to get out of it by forcing a "1-2-3 double-play."

It didn't take long for the offense to get going, as Tamia Butler drove in an RBI single, scoring both Kenzi Nakasawa and Addison Duke to take the early 2-0 lead.

This would open the door for a 6-run 1st inning that would ultimately pave the way for a 14-3 victory in the opener.

Nakasawa, Cassidy Stanton and Carmen Melendez also each had 2 ribbies a piece in the win.