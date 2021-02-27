Lady Mats bounce back

Sports

February 26th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - 2 nights after suffering a tough season home opening loss, the Arizona Western College volleyball team would quickly bounce back.

The Lady Matadors would land a 3 set sweep of the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters by the final results of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-18.

Anny Montano led AWC with 8 kills, 3 aces and 11 digs on Friday night.

Mariano Donado also came through with 20 assists in the victory.

The Lady Mats will return to action next Friday night, as they'll pay a visit to Yavapai.