Rough home opener

Sports

February 24th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After playing it's 1st 9 matches of this unusually placed regular season on the road, AWC Volleyball looked for a fresh start in it's home opener on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately for the Lady Matadors, it didn't play out that way.

Even though AWC was able to squeak by with a narrow 1st set win, double digit service errors wouldn't allow the Lady Mats to garner much offensive rhythm the rest of the way.

Close losses in the 2nd and 3rd sets would ultimately drain the confidence of this young Lady Mats squad, as they took the 4 set loss at home.

AWC falls to 3-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

The Lady Mats will look for redemption this coming Friday night, as they next take on Eastern Arizona at home.