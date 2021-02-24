A whole new level

Sports

February 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A local prep student athlete has declared for the next level.

Senior Yuma Lady Criminals basketball guard Marianna Sheppard will take her talents to the SAGU American Indian College in Phoenix.

Yuma Criminals Athletics held a letter of intent signing ceremony for Sheppard at the Palace Gym at Yuma High School on Tuesday afternoon.

This signing isn't just meaningful to Sheppard for the chance to go to college and continue to play the game of basketball at the next level, she's also a member of the Quechan tribe.

She's also the 2nd student athlete from the Quechan nation to sign with SAGU in the past couple of years.

She expressed her greatest challenge in achieving her goal of moving forward.

"The most difficult thing I have probably had to overcome was my mindset and all, because sometimes I would lock myself down and just give up. But I soon realized that life's short just to be sitting around and staying stuck in one position. And so, I got myself up I wanted to move forward."

Besides continuing to play guard with the Warriors program, Sheppard plans on majoring in Marine Biology.