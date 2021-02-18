Criminals outlast Sidewinders

Sports

February 17th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - When the Yuma Criminals boys basketball team defeated the San Luis Sidewinders a week ago on the road, they earned their 1st win of the season.

The Crims would go for their 2nd and a sweep of the Sidewinders on Wednesday afternoon at home.

The game would start out close, as both teams traded early buckets, until the Crims started pulling away before the end of the 1st quarter.

When it was all said and done, Yuma would prevail by the final score of 67-40.

The Crims Nathan Villalobos led the way with 23 points, while teammate Jacob Herrera contributed 11 points in his own right.

San Luis Senior Robert Vasquez led his team with 15 points in the loss.