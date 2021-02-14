Tough home loss

Sports

SAN LUIS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A single day after the San Luis girls soccer team earned it's 1st win of the season, the 2nd part of the program's home stand didn't go so well.

The Sidewinders took the tough 7-1 loss to Mesa Mountain View on Friday afternoon at the Snake Pit.

Most of the match, San Luis was on the defensive.

The Sidewinders were pinned back in their own zone, not able to get much ball possession time.

On the few occasions that they did, the Sidewinders were not able to muster up more than 1 goal in the process.

San Luis will try to bounce back against Yuma on the road this coming Tuesday; the only team they defeated so far this season.