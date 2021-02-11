Hawks rebound!

Sports

February 10th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Responding to adversity is becoming an apparent trait to this year's Gila Ridge boys basketball squad.

After suffering their 1st loss of the season less than a week, the Hawks turned around and defeated Kofa the very next night.

Exactly 1 week later, Ridge takes a heartbreaking loss to Apollo on the road with another game to play the next day.

Once again, the Hawks succeed in putting the immediate past behind them, as they secure the convincing 64-31 win over the Washington Rams.

Even though Ridge had a number of scoring contributors in the victory, C.J. Wiggins and Conner White led the Hawks with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Ridge will next finish out it's Yuma Union High School schedule, facing district competition for it's next 6 games.

That all starts with a trip to San Luis this coming Friday afternoon.