YUHSD parents permitted

Sports

February 8th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District is giving "the go-ahead" for limited fan attendance to it's Winter sports games at it's venues.

In accordance with the Arizona Interscholastic Association's recent executive board decision to allow "only" 2 parents or guardians of each student athlete participating in any given game to attend either at home or even visiting another school's venue.

Effective immediately, all YUHSD programs area starting to implement this latest AIA decision with their sporting events and venues.

