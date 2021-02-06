Momentum continues!

Sports

AWC softball stays unbeaten in GW Shootout.

Arizona Western College softball is riding a high tide of momentum, capitalizing on it's 3 wins in the 1st day of the Great Western Shootout.

The momentum would continue on day 2, as the Lady Matadors would win in a couple of ways.

In the afternoon game, AWC would give up 2 runs in the top half of the 1st inning to Colorado Northwestern.

But, the Lady Mats offense wouldn't take long to respond.

Former Yuma Catholic Shamrock, Jocelyn Hernandez would connect with an RBI single to tie the game.

A series of mistakes by the Lady Mats opponent would pave the way for Hernandez to break the tie.

The Lady Mats would go on to take the 12-4 victory.

In the night game, AWC would get a stiffer test against Utah State Eastern.

After taking an early 2-0 lead, former Cibola pitching great Kelly Katalbas would be a force on the mound for much of the night, hitting a barrage of early strikeouts to help protect the small lead.

Katalbas and the Lady Mat defense would hold off the opponents late run to hold on to the 3-2 victory.

The wins put AWC at 5-0 in this year's Great Western Shootout, with 2 more games remaining on Saturday.