Hawks rout Kings

Sports

Gila Ridge basketball sweep Kofa.

A pair of "David versus Goliath" match-ups went down on Wednesday night, as the Gila Ridge boys and girls teams paid a visit to the Kofa Kings.

In the boys game, the Hawks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, taking the 71-26 victory.

C.J. Wiggins led all scorers with 22 points and 9 rebounds.

Teammates Anane Wilson and Jamison Kay combined for 21 points.

Kofa's Alfredo Carbajal led the Kings with 17 points in the loss.

In the late game, the Hawks girls team also dominated the Lady Kings; taking the 48-13 victory.

Ridge's Molly Sims led with a dozen points, while teammates Felicity and Isabella DeCourse each contributed 10 points.