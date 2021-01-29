Sports

San Luis boys soccer outlasts Kofa

The Kofa Kings and San Luis Sidewinders are 2 proven area boys soccer superpowers over the years.

Even in the midst of the current Coronavirus Pandemic, the intensity between these proud programs hasn't lessened.

Going into the 1st meeting between the Kings and Sidewinders, both teams have a lot at stake as both come into Thursday night's contest with unbeaten records.

Despite no fans in attendance, the home confines of the Snake Pit would benefit the Sidewinders, as they come through with the 3-0 win.

The Sidewinders and Kings will get a rematch at Kofa next Thursday night.