Cibola defeats San Luis

Sports

Raiders boys basketball "blows out" the Sidewinders.

Less than a week after opening the season with a tough loss to Basha on the road, the Cibola Raiders boys basketball would seek it's 1st win of the season in it's home opener against San Luis.

The Sidewinders too were looking for a spark, after losing by sizable amounts to it's 1st 3 opponents.

But, it would be the Raiders that controlled the tempo from the start.

The gold and black showed great ball movement and athleticism that would prove to be too much for San Luis.

The Raiders would get off to a fast 18-2 start, thanks in part to 3 quick baskets by Eric Ramirez.

He would finish with 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, fellow Raiders Trey Banks and Anthony Alamerez each contributed 10 points, as Cibola put up a dominating 83-18 performance.

Cibola will next host Kofa on Thursday, while San Luis will next play the Raiders at home next week.