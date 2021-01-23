Sibling act

Sports

GR brother and sister hold a joint letter of intent signing ceremony.

A unique letter of intent signing goes down in Yuma.

2 outstanding Gila Ridge Hawk student athletes are declaring their collegiate destinations in the same signing ceremony.

But, the special thing about this event at Gila Ridge High School on Friday is that these college-bound seniors are siblings!

Hawks star linebacker Alfonzo Brown has signed his letter of intent with Tabor College out of Kansas, while his sister Tamia Butler is also Kansas-bound.

She signs with Bethany College on a softball scholarship.

Both siblings express how special this moment is for both of them:

"It's crazy that me and her always grow together, always in the same grade together. And I think overall (it) was always gonna be the same school and she was, I think, splitting off to different colleges is a good thing." Alfonzo Brown

"Since we're very close, it's cool to share this experience because we both really tried hard in our sports. Like, we will talk about that. And we're very happy and proud of each other for making it this far, and to be able to expand our skills." Tamia Butler

Academically, Alfonzo plans on majoring in Business.

Meanwhile, Tamia will be pursuing a degree in Criminology.





