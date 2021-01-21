Hawks top Crims!

Sports

GR boys basketball defeats Yuma.

After an impressive season opening performance earlier this week, Gila Ridge boys basketball was searching for an encore.

They would square off on Thursday night against a Yuma Criminals squad opening up it's season at home.

The previous game of experience really paid off for the Hawks, as they toppled the Criminals by the score of 73-47.

Ridge got off to a hot start early, building a 22-7 lead after 1 quarter of play.

The Hawk's Jamison Kay led his team with 15 points and 6 assists on the night.

Teammate C.J. Wiggins also had a strong performance, putting up 14 points and 5 assists.

Both teams will take to the road on Friday night, as the Crims will square off against Paradise Honors, while the Hawks will meet up with Apollo.