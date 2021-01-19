Gritty season opening win

Sports

Hawks girls basketball squeaks by in a slugfest.

Former Yuma Catholic Shamrock girls basketball player Lindsay Martin knows how to compete on the court.

She now brings that competitive spirit to the Gila Ridge Hawks girls program from the coaching chair.

Martin takes over a program that continues to navigate it's way through the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

On Tuesday afternoon, she and the Hawks would get a season home opening test against Raymond S. Kellis without the presence of home fans in the stands.

From the outset, the Hawks would get a physical contest from the Cougars.

Both teams would play tenacious defense much of the afternoon, as the Hawks would only have an 11-3 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

Isabella DeCorse would make a couple of key buckets to help build the early advantage for Ridge; finishing with 7 overall.

Star forward Molly Sims would lead all Hawk scorers with 18 points, really picking up her game as the contest played out.

Even though the Cougars would claw back into the game, the Hawks would come away with the 39-35 win.

This gives Martin the win in her 1st game as the program's head coach.