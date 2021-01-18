Tough season opening losses

Sports

San Luis basketball suffers tough home defeats to open the season.

Roughly less than a week after the Yuma Union High School District decided to proceed with Winter prep sports, after the Arizona Interscholastic Association voted to bring it back; after previously voting for it.

The San Luis boys and girls basketball programs opened up the YUHSD Winter season with a pair of afternoon home games against Willow Canyon on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The abruptness of the start of the season after it's temporary shutdown could have effected the Sidewinders.

In both games, Willow Canyon dominated every aspect of those contests; giving San Luis tough losses to open the Winter Season.

The Sidewinders boys and girls teams will try to rebound on the road against Maricopa on Tuesday.