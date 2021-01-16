YUHSD reacts

Sports

District supports AIA's decision to start prep Winter sports.

The Yuma Union High School District responds to the Arizona Interscholastic Association's latest decision regarding prep Winter sports.

The AIA reversed it's previous measure of cancelling prep Winter sports throughout Arizona.

YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten expressed that the high school district is supporting the AIA's choice to bring back the Winter sports seasons.

He expressed that all YUHSD programs will be following the 3 new modified guidelines that the AIA has passed down to all of it's affiliated programs.

The 1st is for all athletes and coaches to wear masks at all times, even when participating in athletic events.

2nd, mandatory COVID symptoms checked before all games.

3rd of all, only 2 guardians or parents per student athlete are allowed to only attend home games.

Patten went on to explain what safeguards the YUHSD will continue to take in case another COVID case breaks out at any of it's athletic events.

“One of the things we have to do is take things case by case. I don't think one incidents of a positive test would necessarily shut, a program or a sport down it's just going to be a matter of doing the proper contract tracing with the county health department, working with our COVID project management working with the athletic director the coaching staff there to get as in all that information as quickly as possible. We've made a commitment to you know anytime someone has been exposed, letting those families know within the day that we are informed of that exposure."

The prep Winter sports season will begin this coming Monday, January 18th.



