Rams Winter sports cancelled

Sports

2021 season dropped due to pandemic concerns.

Antelope Union High School is dropping it's prep Winter sports season.

Earlier today, the AUHS School District made this decision for this calendar school year.

According to Antelope Rams Athletic Director Rocky Jaime, a number of factors came into play for this decision.

For starters, COVID-19 cases remain high in Yuma County.

Multiple number of families in the Wellton-Tacna area are stricken by the coronavirus and Monday's passing of former Rams athletic great Rudy Geronimo from the same virus.

From an academic standpoint, Antelope will continue it's online learning format through the month of February.

The Rams program is still planning on having a Spring season, with a possibility that boys and girls basketball could have a condensed season later in the Spring.





