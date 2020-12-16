Signing is official!

Sports

Cibola's Hoffmeyer sings LOI with Air Force

The early National Signing Day has now come and gone and for Cibola's Liam Hoffmeyer, his prep football journey has now officially turned collegiate.

"The path to get to where I am is very simple, but it's very hard at the same time. You just have to stay focused and work. You have to work so hard. Like, so unbelievably hard. Match your mindset with your work ethic and then it will all come on the field."

After all his effort on the field and the classroom, Hoffmeyer signed his letter of intent with the Air Force Academy for a full ride football scholarship.

Hoffmeyer credits the 4-game condensed Yuma Union High School District season back in October and November for allowing him to be noticed by a recruiter on Twitter; who connected him with an assistant coach on the Air Force Falcons staff.

It all culminated on Wednesday afternoon at Raider Field on the campus of Cibola High School, as Hoffmeyer officially signed on with the Falcons.

The opportunity to play Division 1 football, receive top-notch military training and higher education led him to sign on the dotted line.

"To be in the military, that's always something I've thought about. But, I've never really been super-interested in it until now. So, I got all three of the things combined into one. And that's just an amazing opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Hoffmeyer plans on majoring in business and logistics and hopes to one day play in the National Football League.