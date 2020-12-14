Tough title game loss

Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - Yuma Catholic football came into Saturday night's 3A State Championship Game with high hopes.

But those high hopes would soon be dashed.

The goal to win the program's 4th title fell short in a 38-14 loss to Snowflake.

The Shamrocks had lots of trouble in the trenches from the start, as the Lobos controlled the line of scrimmage much of the night.

The Rocks defense had difficulty stopping the Snowflake ground attack, as they fell into a 28-0 hole by halftime.

Another key factor to the loss what the collarbone injury to starting quarterback Richard Stallworth in the 1st half.

The loss brings the YC title game record to 3-4 overall, with their last state title victory taking place back in 2014.

The Rocks will return all but 13 seniors for next year's team.