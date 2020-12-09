A win away from state title!

Sports

Yuma Catholic football making 7th appearance in state championship game.

Yuma Catholic Football is just a single win away from claiming the 4th state championship in program history.

The Shamrocks are coming off an overall strong performance in the 3A Semifinal round game against Pusch Ridge out of Tucson.

This was a rematch from earlier this season.

Sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth put in another solid performance for the Rocks, as he threw for 233 yards and 5 touchdown passes to pave the way for YC's 7th state championship appearance.

Now, the young Rocks team is getting ready for it's greatest challenge yet; taking on 2nd seeded Snowflake.

Head Coach Rhett Stallworth shares his scouting report of the Lobos and the keys for a potential Shamrocks victory.

"At the end of the day, they are one of those teams that are a lot bigger than us. They have great size all the way around. They just want to impose their will and push you around. They are a physical football team." "Well, we definitely have to move the football on offense. We've got to do what we do on offense and score. We have to stop their run game and stop them. And then, we got to win the special teams battle. So, if we can do those things, and field position and all of that, we'll be successful."

The Shamrocks will face the Lobos for the 3A state title this Saturday at Coronado High School in Scottdale, Arizona.

Kickoff is slated for 6 pm Mountain Standard Time.

News 11 Sports will bring you coverage of this contest on Saturday night.