Announcement date set

CIF to disclose latest state of prep sports on December 1st.

BRAWLEY, Calif. - An announcement date is now set for the California Interscholastic Federation, in what direction could take place for Imperial Valley prep sports.

According to Brawley Union High School Athletic Director Bill Brewer, CIF San Diego Section Commissioner Joe Hines met with the other regional commissioners across the state on Friday.

They determined "December 1st" as the day that the CIF will formally announce future guidelines, protocols, and when to potentially push back the start of Fall, Winter and Spring prep sports in 2021.

All of this because of the growing numbers of Coronavirus cases in our region and throughout the state of California.

As of right now, the start of Winter and Spring prep sports in the Imperial Valley and the rest of the Golden State is slated for February 22nd.

