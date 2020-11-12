Sports

Antelope football cancels season over positive COVID-19 test.

Antelope Union High School's football program has faced more than it's fair share of obstacles amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Because of extra protocols the programs took to put in place, the Rams only had 2 weeks to prepare for it's season opener against another school that had already previously played 2 games.

On October 23rd, Antelope cancelled it's 2nd game of the season due to possible exposure to the virus the week before.

The Rams would then get in the 2 consecutive home games that carried them through November 6th.

But, those would be the final times the Rams would take the field.

Earlier tonight, Rams Athletics announced it was cancelling tomorrow night's season finale at Sequoia Pathway due to an un-named student athlete testing positive for COVID-19.

If the Rams were cleared to play that game, they would have a chance to claim a spot in the upcoming 2A state playoffs.

Because of the rising number of COVID cases in Yuma County, there's no word on the status of the Winter sports season.