Season cut short

Sports

YUHSD cancels final week of the season.

The condensed football season for the Yuma Union High School District has come to an abrupt end.

The final week of the YUHSD season is cancelled due to the possible exposure to the Coronavirus.

According to the district, an unnamed individual involved in last Friday night's Yuma Criminals-Gila Ridge Hawks varsity game showed symptoms of COVID-19 the day after the game.

The individual is confirmed to have tested positive for COVID.

In accordance to the Arizona Interscholastic Association and the Centers for Disease Control, anyone exposed to someone with COVID is highly recommended to quarantine for a period of 2 weeks.



