YC Football seeks to capitalize on fast start!

2-0 Shamrocks prepare for Wickenburg.

Before the start of the Coronavirus delayed condensed prep football season, Rhett Stallworth knew his program would face an immediate early season gauntlet.

The young Yuma Catholic Shamrocks prevailed through it, as they defeated state powers Phoenix Christian and Pusch Ridge by a combined 15 points.

Even as the head coach of the Shamrocks, Stallworth stresses there are a lot of learning lessons for his program in that 2-game stretch but couldn't emphasize enough how important the wins are for a potential run at a state title.

"We'll, it's definitely a nice feeling, knowing that we got those two tough wins early and it's being early knowing that we're going to get a lot better throughout the course of this year with all the young kids we got playing. Make sure that the kids technique is getting better each week and that we're growing like we should."

A key lesson in perseverance and poise was learned by Sophomore Quarterback Richard Stallworth.

In the opening drive of YC's home opener this past Friday night, Stallworth threw and interception that turned into a 100-yard pick six.

But, he would go on to garner more than 300 yards passing and 2 touchdown passes to secure the 14-7 victory for YC.

The Rocks defense played it's best game of the season so far, in keeping Pusch Ridge off the scoreboard for the rest of the night before the offense eventually got going late in the game.

Despite 2 key victories that could put YC in the driver's seat for a top seed in the upcoming state playoffs, Stallworth isn't overly concerned with potential trap games.

"I think we've always done a good job of making sure that the kids don't rest on their laurels and keeping them grounded. We try to create enough adversity in practice so that they understand that there is still a lot of room for improvement. When you watch the film after last week's performance, you still see it could have been a lot better game for us. So, we are still working on ourselves this week and making sure we are getting better and not shooting ourselves in the foot."

Next up for Yuma Catholic is fellow unbeaten Wickenburg, where the Rocks will be facing them on the road this coming Friday night.