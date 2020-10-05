Friday Night Light Preview

Sports

Yuma Criminals football

A new era for Yuma Criminals football gets underway among the most unusual of circumstances.

The world-wide Coronavirus Pandemic has limited the local sports scene for more than 6 months.

But, recent decisions by the Arizona Interscholastic Association and the Yuma Union High School District have opened the door for a condensed season for member programs to play one another exclusively for a 6-week week season.

Among the 4 YUHSD programs, the Crims welcome the chance to get back on the field; even with social distancing mandates in place.

Bo Seibel enters his 1st season as the head coach, after spending the last 2 years as an assistant under Curt Weber.

Seibel recognizes the opportunity his program has, even with the limitations they are overcoming.

"Obviously, we didn't get an offseason with them. We didn't get a Spring ball last year. So, those are the main challenges. We didn't get those opportunities to work with them, so we're just kind of catching up from the lost time that we had. Everyday has it's challenges, so I'm looking forward to them taking one day at a time. Getting the kids cleared, getting them out here. It's all about the kids. So just giving them the best opportunities on the field."

Seibel is in the process of installing a "run-pass option" offensive scheme that he hopes will help maximize the effectiveness of Senior skill position stars Alex Mosqueda and Eric Cervantes.

On defense, the Crims will continue to run a 4-3 base scheme and will rely on a number of underclassmen on both sides of the football.

Yuma will be thin in numbers at a number of positions, including the offensive line; but, Seibel is looking to instill the mentality of discipline and the desire to compete every Friday night.

"Coming out here, 6 games, it don't matter. We're going to suit up every single game. We're going to bring what we got to the table and we're going to compete every single game. We're going to bring what we got to the table and we're going to compete every single game. If it's 6 games, 1 game, 2 games, whatever it is, we're going to come out here and compete. And that's just who we are and that's who I want them to be after in life as well. We play those teams every year. This year, we get 2 cracks at them, so hopefully we're going to be prepared. The kids are going to be prepared. As a coach and as a coaching staff, we're going to prepare them. So, hopefully we can get some positive results on some Friday nights."

The Crims open up their condensed season at home against Cibola this upcoming Friday night.