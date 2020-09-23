Ready to respond!

Sports

YC Volleyball seeks to rebound from opening season loss.

Fall of 2019

Coming on what could go down in history as the most difficult offseason for all sports programs because of the Coronavirus, Yuma Catholic Volleyball came into their condensed Fall season ready to play.

They would open up on the road against a staunch opponent in the American Leadership Academy Gilbert program.

Even though the Shamrocks wouldn't back down, they still took a tough 3-set loss to open up season play.

News 11 Sports caught up with Rocks Head Coach Dusti Williamson, who saw a ton of potential in her student athletes despite the loss.

"We went in there knowing that they were going to be a tough team. We fought back and got right back up there with them. But, the team did a great job of just holding together and fighting through it. So, despite our loss, I think we did a great job."

One key thing Williamson believes that her squad needs to learn from in the loss to the Eagles that could benefit them for the rest of the season, adjusting themselves to better cover the floating serves of any given opponent.

Despite some key losses in the lineup from 2019, including the graduations of Ali Schmunk, Taylor Walton and Cazzia Salgado; Williamson believes this year's group has the potential to be special.

"This team to me has shown so much improvement over the Summer. I've got such a strong group all the way around; back row and front row, that they literally impressed me in practices and even in this last game. So, I feel like we're playing really cohesive. Even when we're down, we're not looking; giving each other scowling looks or getting negative, feeling really negative. We're just trying to like, we're just pushing through. Everybody's working together to get the win. And it's something I'm really proud of to watch as a coach and see."

The Rocks will play their home opener this Friday against Florence starting at 6 pm local time.