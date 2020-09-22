Lakers fall short

Sports

Despite late rally, Lakers lose 1st game of Western Conference Finals.

After Anthony Davis' clutch shot to put the Los Angeles Lakers up 2-0 on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, they had a chance to take a commanding lead on Tuesday night.

From the opening tip, the Nuggets made it apparent that they weren't going going away without a fight.

Denver built a lead on the Lakers that even expanded in the 2nd half, thanks in part to efforts made by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic who combined to put down 50 points for the Nuggets.

The Lakers put up a furious rally in the 4th quarter, that saw Denver's 20 point lead dwindle down to 5.

But in the end, the Nuggets held them off with a 114 to 106 final score.

Lebron James came away with this 16th triple-double in his playoff career; putting down 30 points, 11 assist and 10 rebounds.

Game 4 will play out on Thursday,.