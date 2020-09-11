Homegrown hire!

Sports

Amy Jorajoria becomes Antelope's next volleyball coach.

Amy Jorajoria is a lifelong Antelope Ram.

Growing up in the Wellton-Tacna area, she would get her 1st exposure to Antelope volleyball as a child that would carry over into the present day.

Playing the sport that she grew to love at Antelope Union High School, she would graduate in 2004, but would never really leave the program.

2 years later, she would return to the Rams as a JV coach for both volleyball and girls basketball that would last 4 years.

8 year later, Jorajoria would make another comeback, this time as the assistant varsity coach.

Just last week, amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic and Rams Athletics deciding to move forward with Fall sports; Jorajoria was hired as the next head volleyball coach, after the recent departure of Crystal Romine.

For Jorajoria, it was a date with destiny.

"I grew up out here, so I always wanted to take on that role and that leadership role with the girls. I went in to talk to our athletic director and he offered me the job. And I am excited to be given the opportunity."

Jorajoria taking on this role for the 1st time in a program and culture she is more than familiar with is just the 1st step.

The 34-year old coach already is familiar with most of the student athletes she will be coaching and will immediately seek to instill hard work and dedication as the Rams cultural identity moving forward.

Antelope will play in the 1A division for the 1st time, and are still awaiting their team schedule from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The Rams season is projected to start sometime in early October.