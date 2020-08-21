Kofa finds next football coach

Sports

Kings Athletics hires Karl Pope

Kofa Athletics hires a new head football coach within it's own ranks.

Karl Pope becomes the 2nd coach to fill this position within the past 4 months after the resignation of David Bartlett back in July; due to health and insurance issues.

Pope has a deep resume in the sport of football that goes back to when he played the game as a youth.

He played for the Arizona Western College Matadors during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

Pope would eventually play professionally in the Arena Football League before starting his coaching journey that would take him back to the Yuma area.

In 2008, he started as an assistant coach under Jay Denton at Gila Ridge.

2 year later, he was a part of the San Luis Sidewinders football staff before making another move as an assistant under Rhett Stallworth at Yuma Catholic the following year.

Serving as a wide receivers and defensive backs coach with the Shamrocks for 4 seasons proved to be beneficial for him and that program.

Pope helped the Rocks win 3 state titles between 2011 to 2014.

In the last 3 seasons, Pope has settled in with Kofa athletics as an assistant track and field coach, and also the head coach of the girl's basketball team.

Pope will have the challenge of transforming the Kings football culture, as Kofa's varsity team hasn't won a game since 2017.

The philosophies he's bringing to the Crimson and White are developing enthusiasm for athletics and instilling loyalty to the program.

News 11 Sports will bring you more from Karl Pope himself in the near future.