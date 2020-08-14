Proceeding with caution

Sports

YUHSD outlines flexible timeline for hopes to start up Fall sports.

The Yuma Union High School District announces it's almost immediate timeline to start the process of bringing back prep sports this Fall.

Since March, there has virtually been little to no practices involving YUHSD programs; with the exception of 1 week of phase 1 social distancing conditioning practices back in June.

Those were short-lived because of the peak numbers of positive Coronavirus testing at that time.

As the positive test numbers are currently trending downward, YUHSD is choosing to proceed with caution for the possibility of the return of competition.

For now, a plan is in place to start up phase 1 practices again on August 24th.

Meanwhile, cheer and golf practices are slated to start on August 17th, following the same phase 1 social distancing guidelines.

News 11 Sports reached out to YUHSD Chief of Communications Eric Patten, who put a lot of emphasis on student athlete safety after the long layoff of any practices or previous competitions.

"We're really looking at trying to get students in shape. If there's a season at any point, we're going to resume actual competition base on AIA's recommendation and what the county health situation looks like. We're going to need the athletes to be ready to go."



But, team sports competition seems to hinge on whether or not YUSHD schools will be able to at least begin bringing students back to it's affiliated campuses by September 8th.

If the COVID-19 Climate doesn't improve enough by that time, a Fall season postponement or cancellation might be considered.

If conditions do improve, the district would move practices to phase 2 and potentially set up a condensed schedule that would only include programs within YUHSD to allow more schedule flexibility and dramatically cut the risk involved in traveling when it comes to the pandemic.

"We have to be flexible and right now, I think that's kind of how we're going to play it. It's going to be case by case, day by day, and keeping that safety and health of our athletes and our coaches, staff members, and the community as a whole."

YUHSD will require all it's student athletes to fill out a COVID-19 waiver and be up to date on their physicals.

The district is offering free physicals for all it's member student athletes on August 18th at Gila Ridge High School, August 20th at San Luis High School, and on August 25th at Kofa High School.

The times of all the available physical events will be from 5 to 7 pm.