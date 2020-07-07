Chasing a dream

Sports

Former Gila Ridge Hawks seeks to play football at NAU

David Randle is part of what some might call a "golden generation" of student athletes that have recently graduated from Gila Ridge High School.

Randle, along with other key seniors such as Renan Duarte, D'Angelo Jackson, Devin Graham, Kaleb Cota, Dominique Jones and a host of others; led Hawks football on a dream flight last Fall.

Gila Ridge came just an overtime period short of clinching the program's 1st undefeated season, clinched the section outright, and made a deep push into the 4A state playoffs in what would be a record smashing season in many respects.

Randle played a major role in that effort, as he was 3rd on the Hawks squad in reception yards, averaging a team high 17 yards a catch, with 8 touchdowns to his credit.

Even though he got a number of scholarship offers to continue playing wide receiver from small colleges, Randle has aspirations of continuing his dream of playing the game he loves in state.

Already earning an academic scholarship to attend Northern Arizona University, Randle has decided to walk on with the Lumberjacks and try to earn a spot on the team.

But, the Coronavirus cut short his final Spring campaign in track & field and prematurely ended his entire season as a high school student.

And now, half-way through the Summer, uncertainty is setting in for his potential try-out with the Lumberjacks; as to whether it would delayed or even cancelled for the Fall because of COVID-19 concerns.

But, whatever happens, Randle believes his time as a Hawk has prepared him for this; especially the lessons he's learned his sophomore and junior years from former head football coach Corey Semler.

"It was instilled in my mind that with Coach Semler, he always showed us, he always thought we were better than we were at the time. So, I'm basically saying that he saw the potential that we didn't see in ourselves at first. And then, leading into our senior year, we know what we had to do. I just realized like, I have the ability to go play somewhere, I just need to push myself. If I work hard enough for something, I will achieve it."