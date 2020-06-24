Coach’s MLB perspective

Sports

Gila Ridge baseball coach gives his take on the return of America's past time.

James Kuzniak is a lifelong fan of the game of baseball.

His devotion to the game spans from his playing days that took him to the professional level; and now as the head coach of the Gila Ridge Hawks varsity program.

He even does coaching, promotion and outreach work for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization during his offseasons.

After the Coronavirus Pandemic virtually shut all sports down for the past three months, it was announced on Tuesday that Major League Baseball would return in July for a condensed 60 game season.

The news couldn't have come at a better time for Kuzniak.

“As a baseball fan, we’re excited to see the guys back on the field because you have a team that you root for and you care about and it’s a good distraction to have in life.”

Even with the uncertainty of how the pandemic could effect the sports landscape in the months and possibly even at least the following year, Kuzniak believes that the upcoming 3-week Spring training period will be crucial to the success of the condensed season. He believes if the organizations get a handle on keeping their players safe in that time period, the rest of the season should be able to play out with the social distancing and player check-up mandates in place.

“It’s going to take some patience and some luck, and hopefully we can get though this and make it to the finish line.”