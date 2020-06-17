Nava-Esparza signs on the dotted line!

Sports

Central football star signs LOI with Briar Cliff University

You can make the argument that not many student athletes have made quite the impact that Angel Nava-Esparza has made with Central Spartans football in the modern era.

As part of a special class of outstanding talents that include the likes of Deniro Osuna, Michael Sullivan and Jonathan Medina; Nava-Esparza has helped catapult the program back into elite status after years of mediocrity.

His contributions to the program are well known in winning 3 consecutive Bell Games (for the 1st time since the 1980's), 2 straight Imperial Valley League titles, and a recent appearance in the CIF-San Diego Section championship game back in 2018.

Individually, in his senior season alone he has averaged 6 yards a carry and found his way into the end zone 21 times as the team's main running back.

His defensive stats are even more impressive, as he has led the Spartans with total tackles both his junior and senior campaigns.

The ferocity of his game on both sides of the football has gotten the attention of Briar Cliff University out of Iowa, whom Nava-Esparza has signed his official letter of intent with earlier this week.

News 11 Sports caught up with Nava-Esparza, who has made it clear he will carry the moment of his signing for the rest of his life and that he will do everything in his power to seize on this great opportunity.

"It was a feeling I will probably never forget. If I can do it so many times, it would be like a 100 times. It was one of the best feelings I have ever had in my life. I'm just really grateful I had the opportunity to do that. Waking up everyday, determination, wanting that spot on the team. I just want to make sure that I'm always working and always trying to play at my full potential."

Nava-Esparza will compete for the starting running back position for the Chargers this upcoming Fall.