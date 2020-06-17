Former Hawks student-athlete speaks on BLM movement

Sports

D1 Track and Field student-athlete, Mia Corners is making a stand on equality. She lives to see a change in the medical field and in law enforcement towards people of color.

Though the Grand Canyon University athlete grew up in Yuma and never faced any racism, she says, the struggles she has seen others go through is imperative and enough is enough.

Corners hopes to use her platform as an avenue where people can find information on how to support the Black Lives Matter movement.