Calipatria selects it’s next athletic director
The Hornets hire from within their own ranks.
When Joshua Wise was recently hired as Central Union High School's new athletic director, his departure from Calipatria High School left a void in the same position for Hornets athletics.
It didn't take long for the Hornets to find a replacement.
Current Calipatria Associate Student Body Advisor Ted Hughes steps into the position as an A.D. for the 1st time.
But, his previous experience in the Hornets program could make this a smooth transition.
Hughes served as an assistant football coach for the Hornets varsity program for his 1st 4 years with Calipatria.
The last 4 years, he settled in the role that he currently holds, working close to the athletics department and being in charge all student and school activities.
Although Hughes' original goal was to be a college professor, already having experience teaching at San Diego State University; his previous education background sheds light in what he wants to emphasize to the school's student athletes in his new position.
"The impression I want to make on the program, the importance of academics; the well-rounded student athlete. Also, just build the programs where we're competitive. Maybe we're not going to win a championship every year, but we can at least compete. For a very small school, we do compete, and not only that but our community is so supportive."
Hughes officially begins his tenure as the Hornet's athletic director on July 1st.
