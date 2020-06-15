Hungry and focused!

Sports

Michael Johnson looks forward to making an impact beyond Yuma Catholic

Former Yuma Catholic Shamrock student athlete Michael Johnson is in a pretty unique position.

He and 2 of his Rocks teammates recently signed letter of intent to the same college.

Johnson, Anthony Bazua and Edgar Gutierrez are all going to be scholarship student athletes at Benedictine Mesa University up in the Phoenix area starting this Fall.

What sold Johnson on the school was the atmosphere and the coaching staff that he is confident will help him improve his game at the next level.

For now, with the increasing local effects of the world-wide Coronavirus Pandemic; Johnson is using the current situation as his point of motivation to succeed in the sport he loves.

Through this time, his perspective of focus and hard work has increased in not allowing the current circumstances of life to get the best of him and his dreams.

As this midfielder looks to make an impact with the Redhawks the next 4 years, he'll already have the luxury of having Bazua and Gutierrez with him for what he believes will be an advantage all 3 of them already have in the chemistry they've developed over the years.

"I'm really happy for all of us. It's a blessing to have us, like all us three all playing on the same team. We've been playing for quite a long time already. And, I think we're going to make a good impact in this new team. I'm just really happy for all of us. We know our style of play. I think we'll be good on the field."

Besides his dreams of going pro beyond college, Johnson plans on majoring in health education.